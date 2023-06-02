Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/1/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 277,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,463. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.