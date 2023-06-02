Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2023 – Madison Square Garden Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 277,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,463. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

