Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.46.

Shares of OR traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.34. 316,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,203. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

