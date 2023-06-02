Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

CG traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.20. The company had a trading volume of 300,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,026. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.17. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

