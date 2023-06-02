Ramius Advisors LLC Takes $4.60 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 221,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Albertsons Companies makes up 4.4% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

