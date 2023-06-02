Quantfury Token Trading Up 1.1% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and $10,062.82 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $8.10 or 0.00029948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.08954643 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,383.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

