Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Gap Up to $21.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $24.47. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 44,842 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 19.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $834.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

