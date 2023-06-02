Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

SITC stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after acquiring an additional 700,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

