Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Trading Down 5%

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.

About Q.E.P.

(Get Rating)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.