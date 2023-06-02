PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $108,450.06 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Wednesday, April 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 559,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,790. The company has a market cap of $943.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.