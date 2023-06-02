PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Boosted by Daventry Group LP

Daventry Group LP boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 15.1% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 494,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 18,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $2,354,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,074,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,212 shares of company stock worth $67,942,986. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

