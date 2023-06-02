Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $46.88 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Concentrix comprises 5.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Concentrix worth $46,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. 302,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

