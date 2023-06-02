Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $589,100.52

Proton (XPR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $589,100.52 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,599,184,211 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

