Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Up 3.2%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.76 and last traded at $193.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.73.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.
