Prom (PROM) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Prom has a total market capitalization of $77.37 million and $2.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00015807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,829.50 or 1.00030393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28246313 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,289,456.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

