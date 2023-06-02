ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.04

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 971583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

