PotCoin Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $501,686.17 and approximately $147.49 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00352294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003754 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,318,191 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

