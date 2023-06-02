Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textron Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:TXT opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.