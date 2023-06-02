Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $726.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

