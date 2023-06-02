Pitcairn Co. Sells 9,176 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Avient by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avient by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.