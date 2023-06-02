Pitcairn Co. Sells 424 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

STERIS stock opened at $202.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

