Pitcairn Co. Sells 348 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

