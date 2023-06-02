Pitcairn Co. Sells 333 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

