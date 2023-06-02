Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

