Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.39 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

