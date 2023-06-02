Pitcairn Co. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celanese by 995.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

