Pitcairn Co. Has $338,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.