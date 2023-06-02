Pitcairn Co. Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

