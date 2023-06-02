Piper Sandler Increases VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $134.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

VMware Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $137.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

