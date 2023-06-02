Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.02 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

