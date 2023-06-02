Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,095,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

