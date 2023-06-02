Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity

Boeing Stock Performance

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.42. 2,157,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

