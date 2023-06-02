Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $15.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,731,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,628,027. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.



