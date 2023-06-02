Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 634,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,306 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $103,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 580.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,477,000 after acquiring an additional 260,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

