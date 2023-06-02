Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $59.86. 962,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

