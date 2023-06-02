Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $218.65. 2,052,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,457. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.50. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

