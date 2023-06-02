Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.11% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 197,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

