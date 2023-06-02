Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $4.63 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 213,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $24.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

