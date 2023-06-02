Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.17 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.