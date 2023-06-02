Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

FISV stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,825. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

