Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Salesforce by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,068,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $671,996,000 after purchasing an additional 476,159 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,293,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,952. The company has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

