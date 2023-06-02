Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 125 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $221.06. 210,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

