Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $12,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.1 %

PEGA stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

