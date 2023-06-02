Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $12,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pegasystems Stock Down 1.1 %
PEGA stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Pegasystems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
