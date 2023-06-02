Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $199.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.27.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,242 shares of company stock worth $14,791,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.