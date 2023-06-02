Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 72,339 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paylocity Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $10.12 on Friday, hitting $181.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,781. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

