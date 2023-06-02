Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $281.11. 427,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,943. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after buying an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.