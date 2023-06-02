Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Parker-Hannifin worth $749,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

PH stock traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.50. 118,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

