Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,064. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.87.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$597.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.0174002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

