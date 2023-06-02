PancakeSwap Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $362.48 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00006456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 390,825,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,740,854 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

