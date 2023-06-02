Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

PANW stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,287. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $180.36.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $44,863,257. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

