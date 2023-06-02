Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 65,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,269 shares of company stock worth $44,863,257. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.47. 1,399,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,881. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.